Shilpa Shetty's Latest Formal-Meets-Informal Attire Has Caught Our Fancy

Shilpa Shetty Kundra paired two very different clothes and magically made it work. Yes, she teamed symmetry with asymmetry in her latest ensemble, which she wore for an event. And we couldn't stop staring at her and well, her outfit did have a jaw-dropping effect.

Now, what she wore was certainly tricky and not quite everybody's cup of tea. But she managed to pull off that attire like a pro. So, what did she wear that completely dazed us? Actually, Shilpa simply wore a jacket and skirt.

However, her jacket was trenchcoat styled. It had sharp edges and made for a perfect formal wear on a rainy day. It was splashed in royal blue shade and was pretty much structural. Her jacket featured a V-neck folded collar and a same-hued belt that was tied on the front. Shilpa looked very British.

But then she paired her trenchcoat-inspired jacket with a breezy skirt. This was indeed a classic example of office wear-meets-resort wear. Her white skirt was flared and was accentuated by bold black stripes. Shilpa was certainly a vision to behold in this stunning outfit.

The actress teamed her outfit with contrasting lemon yellow pencil heels. She accessorised her look with metallic golden-hued hoop earrings and complementing bangles. While her makeup was natural, Shilpa enhanced her glam avatar with a puffed ponytail.

We found Shilpa Shetty's latest outfit to be very interesting and are dying to try this look as soon as possible.