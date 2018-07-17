Woah! Shilpa Shetty's Bridal Look Is So Perfect, It Will Leave You Breathless

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the hottest and the fittest B-town actresses. She is the style icon for women of all ages and can never stop wooing us. Shilpa's style sense is so perfect and we can't think of a single moment, when she has had a fashion disaster. Sure, she had a bad start but now, she looks purely unbelievable.

In her latest photoshoot, she surpassed all the barriers of beauty and elegance, as she stepped up her fashion game in jaw-dropping bridal attires. Yes, in the world of minimalism, Shilpa dared to channel the spirit of brides, who still love heavy outfits. She wore the outfits by Hoor Qasim- a UK based couturier and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Intricately embellished, her outfits left us speechless. In her first outfit, she looked more than just stunning. It was an elaborate sky blue and silver anarkali and we just couldn't get enough of this look. It was a full-sleeved body-hugging anarkali, which was exquisitely done and embellished with silver floral work. The intricate embroidery on her outfit was perfect and could have inspired a miniature painting.

She teamed her anarkali with a blue-hued net dupatta, which was marked by mesmerising silver floral applique work. The dupatta featured meticulously done border and we were totally amazeballed. Shilpa accessorised her look with Nims Boutique kundan choker and a complementing maang-tikka. Her makeup was heavy and highlighted by deep red lip shade and smoky eyes.

If that wasn't enough to inspire awe, Shilpa's second attire clearly burnt the internet. This attire of hers looked traditional but was a pretty modern take on bridal wears. Posed to kill, Shilpa's golden and red attire was out of this world. The bodice of her lehenga was a cross between structural and flared. It was brushed in golden hue and was embellished impressively. It had a metallic touch and the tassles at the end added to her blouse.

The skirt was dipped in red hue and embroidered tastefully. Her flowy skirt featured golden floral work and it had oodles of Rajasthani touch. She looked so royal and it was hard to take eyes off her. Shilpa teamed her ensemble with a red dupatta with subtle embroidery but elaborate border.

This time, her makeup was a bit lighter but her side-swept copper tresses clearly accentuated her look to a whole new level.

Wow! We are at a loss for words.