Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

B'Day Girl Shilpa Shetty's Style Sense Will Surely Set Your Screen On Fire

By Devika
Shilpa Shetty birthday

Can you believe it that yummy mummy Shilpa Shetty turned 43 today! She doesn't look her age, isn't it? On the contrary, Shilpa can give those young divas a run for their money. The diva has transcended from being an actress to a yoga icon. And her fashion sense has also evolved with time.

We remember Shilpa Shetty as the young girl in 'Baazigar' with thick eyebrows and gaudy makeup. And then we remember her as the much older Shilpa grooving to the hit number 'Shut up and dance' for a cameo, for the movie 'Dostana'.

Shilpa Shetty birthday

We are totally bowled over by her amazing transformation. From a shy, cute girl, this starlet has transformed into a sexy mom today. We even see a progress in her dress sense. Shilpa is so sure about her style and choice of clothes that she hardly has a fashion failure.

She is a regular showstopper at fashion shows; she particularly has an affinity for Tarun Tahiliani wears. Shilpa Shetty is, in a nutshell, a health and fashion inspiration. So, on the occasion her birthday, here we are presenting some of her most jaw-dropping attires that will surely set your screen on fire! Watch out!

Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
Shilpa Shetty birthday
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 08 June 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood shilpa shetty
    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue