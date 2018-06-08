B'Day Girl Shilpa Shetty's Style Sense Will Surely Set Your Screen On Fire

Can you believe it that yummy mummy Shilpa Shetty turned 43 today! She doesn't look her age, isn't it? On the contrary, Shilpa can give those young divas a run for their money. The diva has transcended from being an actress to a yoga icon. And her fashion sense has also evolved with time.

We remember Shilpa Shetty as the young girl in 'Baazigar' with thick eyebrows and gaudy makeup. And then we remember her as the much older Shilpa grooving to the hit number 'Shut up and dance' for a cameo, for the movie 'Dostana'.

We are totally bowled over by her amazing transformation. From a shy, cute girl, this starlet has transformed into a sexy mom today. We even see a progress in her dress sense. Shilpa is so sure about her style and choice of clothes that she hardly has a fashion failure.

She is a regular showstopper at fashion shows; she particularly has an affinity for Tarun Tahiliani wears. Shilpa Shetty is, in a nutshell, a health and fashion inspiration. So, on the occasion her birthday, here we are presenting some of her most jaw-dropping attires that will surely set your screen on fire! Watch out!