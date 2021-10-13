Navratri 2021: Fatima Sana Shaikh And More Divas Inspire Us With Rich And Resplendent Royal Blue Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come Navratri and we have been following the colour scheme. Royal blue is the hue for the day (Saptami) - the colour that symbolizes royalty, elegance, and grandeur. Today is also the day when you can look your festive-best and lit up your social media for royal blue being a rich and resplendent colour. To inspire you, we have Mithila Palkar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who flaunted royal-blue outfits on different occasions.

Photographer Courtesy: Kulsum

1. Mithila Palkar's Royal Blue Anarkali Set

Mithila Palkar also wore a royal-blue anarkali set that we felt was ideal for light stay-at-home festivities. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she wore an anarkali set from Gulabo Jaipur. It was a full-sleeved anarkali that was flared and embroidered and she teamed it with a pair of palazzo pants and a complementing dupatta. She paired her ensemble with shimmering golden juttis that came from Fizzy Goblet. Her jewellery game was strong with heavy and intricate gold jhumkis. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny bindi with kohl. The side-parted curly tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Royal Blue Gharara Set

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a velvet ensemble by Reeti Arneja that featured an overlapping top with puffed sleeves and embellished border. She paired her top with flared bottoms that had rose-pink stripes. She was styled by Sanjana Batra and her bird-inspired heavy jhumkis accentuated her look and came from My Motifs. The heavy cuff and statement ring were from Silverstreak. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Raj Nagada

3. Tamannaah Bhatia's Royal Blue Ruffled Saree Gown

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a ruffled blue saree that was designed by Babita Malkani. She wore an azure-blue halter bralette saree-gown that was accentuated by iridescent sheen and she paired it with a translucent organza ruffled drape that went well with her saree look. It was a layered number and she accessorised her look with dazzling studs and bangles from Mozaati. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl with golden eye shadow. The neat bun completed her fusion look.

Photographer Courtesy: Abhinav Chandel

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Royal Blue Sharara Set

Fatima Sana Shaikh totally exuded regal vibes with her royal blue sharara set that was enhanced by brocade accents. Her attire featured a half-sleeved kurta and flared pleated bottoms that were adorned with meticulously-done accents. She teamed her ensemble with a blue and gold dupatta that complemented her look. Her ensemble came from the label, Raw Mango. She upped her style quotient with intricately-crafted earrings. Her jewellery came from Amrapali and Zariin. The makeup was marked by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and blue eyeliner. The middle-parted long copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.