Kajal Aggarwal's Golden-Green Ethnic Suit Is Perfect For Festive Occasions

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has always been making headlines not only with her films but also on the fashion front. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find the many fashion photoshoots of the diva and she has a lot of outfit goals for us. With her stunning outfits, the Singham actress has given major fashion inspiration. Recently, Kajal shared a couple of pictures in a golden and green suit, which we absolutely loved and would want to steal from her. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kajal Aggarwal sported a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline golden-hued kurti, which was accentuated by subtle prints. Styled by Divya, she paired her kurti with matching flared bottoms and draped a pistachio green-hued dupatta that featured a few dotted prints and golden embellished border. Kajal's gorgeous suit came from the noted label Raw Mango and she completed her look with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet. The Mumbai Saga actress accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, soft kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade went well with her look. The Paris Paris actress further upped her look with a tiny red bindi and let loose her mid-parted layered long tresses.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal

