Kajal Aggarwal's Blue And Pink Saree Can Easily Make You Look Distinctive
Kajal Aggarwal wore a saree recently that was gorgeous and about colour blocks. She looked impressive in her saree attire and her styling was minimally done. It was a simple saree and her outfit seemed ideal for casual occasions and events. So, let's talk about her saree look that won us.
So, Kajal Aggarwal wore a saree that was blue and pink-hued. Styled by Archa Mehta, the actress draped a light blue saree, which was accentuated by subtle floral accents. It was a pastel blue saree and she teamed it with a powdered pink blouse. Her blouse was enhanced by white sequins accents and we thought it was a wonderful combination.
She accessorised her look with dainty bangles and jhumkis. Her jewellery was light and minimal. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The contoured cheekbones spruced up her avatar. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. Kajal Aggarwal looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Ravi Teja