Kajal Aggarwal's Pink And Orange Sari And Intricate Jewellery Look Is A Lesson In Impeccable Styling Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant in her sari at the success of Comali 100 Days. The actress not only gave us ethnic fashion goals but also taught us what kind of jewellery, we should wear with a sari. She was impeccably styled by Shreeja Rajgopal. So, with the wedding season around the corner, this is just the sari that you will need.

So, Kajal wore a vibrant Raw Mango sari for the special occasion that was dipped in the shade of pink and orange. Her sari was beautiful and event-perfect. It was an orange and pink silk striped sari and she teamed it with a bright pink blouse that was round-necked and hot pink in hue. Well, that was a gorgeous combination and Kajal Aggarwal looked a class apart in her attire.

However, apart from her sari, her jewellery also enhanced her look. The intricate green and gold neckpiece and complementing elaborate earrings upped her look. The jewellery was balanced and went well with her attire. The makeup was beautifully done with dewy touches. The light pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and pink eye shadow elevated her ethnic avatar. The ponytail completed her look. Kajal Aggarwal looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram