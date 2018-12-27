ENGLISH

Woah! Kajal Aggarwal Stuns In A Richly Embroidered Yet Understated Lehenga

By
Kajal Aggarwal Fashion

Kajal Aggarwal's latest traditional ensemble is the best that we have seen this week. She looked radiant in her red lehenga attire, which we thought was meticulously done. Her lehenga was actually one of the best that we had seen this month. Adding to that, this ethnic attire of hers boasted the traditional sensibilities.

Kajal Aggarwal Style

Her ensemble consisted of a blouse and a voluminous skirt. She wore a round-necked three-quarter-sleeved blouse that was sprinkled with green and light pink floral accents. The complementing skirt was elaborately done with intricate floral accents and a beautifully patterned border. Though richly embroidered, this lehenga was understated and Kajal looked beyond pretty in it.

Kajal Aggarwal Insta

She accessorised her look with a pair of antique art-deco diamond earrings, which came from Vivek Jhaveri. The makeup was marked by a subtle pink lip shade and a mascara accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The middle-parted ponytail notched up her traditional avatar. Kajal looked resplendent and we couldn't take eyes off her. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
     

