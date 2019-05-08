Just In
Kajal Aggarwal's Denim Dress Is A Fuss-Free And Smart Number That We All Need
Kajal Aggarwal's denim dress is what we wanted to instantly wear. The actress was spotted with her bestie, Tamannaah Bhatia recently. Kajal looked smart and gave us an all-occasion dress, which we thought was comfy and exuded soothing vibes. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.
So, Kajal wore a sleeveless column dress that was beautifully structured and accentuated her slender frame. It was a midi dress and the neckline of her dress was subtly done. Well, we wish we had this denim dress in our wardrobe. Kajal elevated the comfort quotient by teaming her dress with white sneakers.
The actress accessorised her look with sleek earrings, which went well with her dress. The makeup was absolutely dewy with a pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. With this number, Kajal upped her fashion game. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.