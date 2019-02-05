ENGLISH

Kajal Aggarwal Wows In A Breezy And Soothing Salwar Suit

By
Kajal Aggarwal Fashion

Kajal Aggarwal looked spectacular in her Global Desi outfit. She wore a salwar kameez that was accentuated by laidback aesthetics and was a bit towards the flared side. Well, Kajal gave us summer wear goals in her breezy ensemble. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Kajal opted for a round-necked kurta that was three-quarter-sleeved and enhanced by indigo and blue hues. Her kurta was plain-hued but featured subtle prints on the neckline and sleeves area. Her ensemble was notched up by sheer accents and exuded soothing vibes. Kajal paired her kurta with white-hued cigarette pants, which went well with her kurta.

Kajal Aggarwal Style

The actress teamed her attire with embellished kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor, which elevated her style quotient and gave her look an old-fashioned touch. Kajal kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was refreshing and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, how did you find Kajal Aggarwal's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    kajal aggarwal global desi
    Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
     

