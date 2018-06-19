Birthday Girl Kajal Aggarwal's Style Evolution Over The Years

A well-established actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, Kajal Aggarwal has also starred in Hindi movies like 'Singham'. The beautiful actress turned 33 today and she seems to be getting more experimental with her age. Kajal has not only evolved as an actress but has also been versatile on the fashion front.

She is definitely not your quintessential Indian beauty face. On the contrary, Kajal, has over the years, redefined sexiness in her own terms. This diva is stylish, classy, and obviously charming, thanks to her heart-melting smile.

Be it in saris or western attires, Kajal can rock any outfit with aplomb and panache. Follow her Instagram feed and you can find the best travel wear goals. So, on her birthday, we bring to you her best stylish moments and some of her pictures might even surprise the hell out of you. Take a look!