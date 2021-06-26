Kajal Aggarwal’s Floral Outfit Makes For A Perfect Weekend Wear; Find Out The Price Of Her Shirt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous in her latest outfit, which we thought was a perfect weekend wear. She was styled by Sayali Vidya and her ensemble was certainly inspired by flora. Apart from her outfit that you can wear while travelling, her accessory game was also on-point. We have decoded her ensemble and mentioned the price of her shirt, along with fabric incorporated.

To begin with, Kajal's attire was handmade and crafted out of crinkle satin fabric. Her outfit came from the Enchanted Forest Collection of the label, Guapa. It was the Delilah Button Down Shirt that she wore from the label and her attire featured a long shirt and matching shorts. The floral accents in the shades of mustard, pink, and blue added to the vibrant touch. Kajal Aggarwal's shirt is priced at Rs. 6,750. She paired her ensemble with shiny beige sandals, which went well with her outfit.

As for jewellery game, she kept it light and minimal, and accessorised her look with pearl studs. She also upped her look with brown-hued shades. The Special 26 actress spruced up her look with light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted layered copper tresses completed her look. Kajal Aggarwal looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram