Diwali 2021: Genelia Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, And Rakul Preet Singh Inspire Us With Their Festive Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diwali is just a few days ahead and if you are still clueless about what to wear, we have some ideas for you. Traditional suits are what you can sport this Diwali and this time, for our Diwali edit, we have Genelia Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh giving us outfit goals. They wore festive-perfect suits, ideal for intimate festivities. So, let's decode their ensembles and looks for some fashion goals.

Genelia Deshmukh's Moss-Green Kurta Pant Set

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia Deshmukh wore a moss-green kurta pant set that came from the label, Vvani by Vani Vats. Priced at Rs. 49,500, this kurta set featured a structured and full-sleeved Georgette kurta and the inner portion of the kurta was crafted out of crepe. Her kurta was accentuated by mirror cutwork, which served as an embellishment. The Georgette dupatta matched with her kurta and she paired her ensemble with straight-fit pants. She teamed her outfit with beige sandals, which came from Oceedee. The statement star-inspired earrings from Ritika Sachdeva at Minerali, added to the festive touch. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, dark kohl with pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Kajal Aggarwal's Lilac Floral Suit

Looking forward to creating some Insta-worthy moments on Diwali 2021, you can opt for a suit like what Kajal Aggarwal wore. The actress wore a lilac suit that came from the label, Muksweta and her attire consisted of a Chanderi fabric kurta, lycra straight-fit pants, and hand-painted organza dupatta embroidered with beads and sequins. The orange blooms on her dupatta added to the vibrant touch and this unstitched fabric set is priced at Rs. 8,500. She accessorised her look with an intricate diamond ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. She also painted her nails in the shade of lilac. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's White Embroidered Kurta Set

Rakul Preet Singh also recently gave us a festive-wear goal with her kurta set that came from the label, Sew and You. Styled by Anshika Verma, her attire featured a chikankari kurta that was half-sleeved and featured a flared silhouette with structured bodice. She teamed her kurta set with a white and silver scallop border dupatta with overall sequence and plain-white palazzo pants. The embellished juttis came from Seema Thukral. She upped her look with silver jhumkis Sakksham Silver. She also wore silver bangles and her makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and shimmering pink eye shadow. The side-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.