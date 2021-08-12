Karisma Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, And Other Divas Have Dress Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dresses are what we need and particularly in this season. If you are thinking of buying a dress and need some ideas, we have curated 5 amazing dresses for you. From Karisma Kapoor to Kajal Aggarwal, the divas flaunted dresses recently and while some opted for patterned numbers, the others made a strong case for hues. So, let's decode their outfits for some dresses inspiration.

Karisma Kapoor's Blue And Black Dress

For a Sunday evening party, Karisma Kapoor stunned us with a collared and structured dress that was about two contrasting hues and seemed comfy. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her dress was splashed in vibrant hue and black border. Her dress came from the label, Lovebirds. She paired her ensemble with a pair of white sports shoes. Karisma also accessorised her look with a smart watch. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Genelia Deshmukh's Yellow Dress

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia Deshmukh exuded peppy and cheerful vibes with her yellow dress. Her one-shouldered dress with a gathered cinched waist and pleated skirt with sharp slit came from the label, The World of Gaya. She teamed her ensemble with light golden heels, which went well with her dress. The jewellery game was chic and minimal and her jewellery came from Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was marked by red lip shade and glossy nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Floral Dress

At an event, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped up her fashion game with a pink floral dress that was sleeveless with white sleeves, corset bodice, and flared skirt. Her dress was accentuated by pink floral and green leaves patterns. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, her dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana and she paired her dress with pearls-adorned sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of dainty earrings and chic rings. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted bob tresses completed her avatar.

Malaika Arora's Black Checked Dress

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever in her black dress that was designed by Toni Maticevski. Her attire was partly checked and partly matte. The bodice of her ensemble was asymmetrical and featured folded accents. It was a belted top that she teamed with a straight-fit matte black skirt. She teamed her ensemble with printed black sandals. The makeup was highlighted by white nail paint and nude tones with meticulously contoured cheekbones. The highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Kajal Aggarwal's Blue Dress

Kajal Aggarwal looked smart and gorgeous in her blue dress that we thought was party-perfect. Her dress had a flowy silhouette with a plunging neckline and flared sleeves. The dress was structured and came from the label, Nirmooha. Styled by Sayali Vidya, her statement silver sandals from Christian Louboutin went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings that came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted short tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.