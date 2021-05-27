Kajal Aggarwal Gives Us A Perfect Peach-Hued Dress Goal With Her Ruffle Dress; Find Out More About The Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Kajal Aggarwal has been giving us summer dress goals. While last time, she opted for a blue floral dress, this time she went for a peach dress that we so loved. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, with her dress, she exuded soothing vibes. Let's decode her attire and look for some amazing fashion inspiration.

She wore a sleeveless peach dress that was designed by Michael Kors and Luxulo. It was a sleeveless dress with meticulously done ruffled accents. The dress was cinched at the bodice and featured a flared silhouette at the hemline. The tiered dress was enhanced by gathered bodice and seated on a brown textured upholstered sofa-chair, Kajal Aggarwal looked pretty in her dress. Her dress was something you could wear for almost any occasion on a hot humid day. And also, the Singham actress's dress inspired major stay-at-home fashion goals.

She kept her look minimal and elegant and accessorised her look with mini hoops, which went well with her dress. Also, a pair of complementing studs like diamond can also complement this look. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle eyeliner. The highlighted tresses also rounded out her look. Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

