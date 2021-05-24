Kajal Aggarwal’s Soothing Floral Midi Dress Is Winning Social Media! Find Out More About The Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her latest set of pictures on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal was trending on Twitter on Sunday. The Special 26 actress posted pictures in a summer-perfect dress and looked fresh as a daisy. She was styled by Sayali Vidya and we have decoded this dress of hers for some refreshing fashion inspiration.

It was as if sun came home for Kajal Aggarwal as she posed barefoot and casually in her balcony. She opted for a sky-blue dress that blended with the backdrop. Her dress came from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee and it was the floral midi dress from the label. The softly-pleated dress featured a deep neckline with delicate ruffled sleeves. The textured black and white prints on her neckline accentuated her attire. It was a lightweight dress, which seemed like an ideal wear on a hot humid day. Kajal's dress was adorned with multi-hued floral patterns.

As for her jewellery, she kept it minimal with dainty studs and rings. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The wind-swept long tresses completed her look. Kajal Aggarwal looked pretty as ever. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram