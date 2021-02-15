Dare To Wear: Kajal Aggarwal Nails Bold And Bronze Stunning Makeup Look And Sets Internet On Fire Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kajal Aggarwal undeniably is one of the beautiful actresses we have in the South Indian industry and so there are uncountable beauty moments of hers that have impressed us. Even without makeup, she looks gorgeous and it's all because of her amazing skin and natural beauty. But from the past few days, the actress has been coming up and flaunting her makeup game. It was just a week ago when she mesmerised us with her vibrant eye makeup look and now, recently, she left us stunned with her intense look in bronze makeup. She went for a bold look that was marked by brown base, shimmery brown eyeshadow, mascara, highlighted and contoured cheeks, and matte nude-pink lipstick. She pulled off this make-up look with a lot of aplomb. Here's how you can recreate this gorgeous makeup look of hers.

What you need

• Primer

• Illuminating foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Eyebrow pencil

• Brown eye shadow

• Shimmery brown eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• White eye pencil

• Mascara

• Bronzer

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Nude-pink lipstick

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Face contour brush

• Small contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

• Apply the illuminating foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender. To get the dark base, go for foundation one or two shades darker than your skin tone.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Apply the setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Next, using the contour powder, bake your face. For that, apply a thick layer of setting powder under your eyes and your face starting from just below your cheekbones till your jawline.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows. Using a spoolie, brush your eyebrows in the upward direction.

• Apply the concealer on your eyelids. This acts as your eye shadow base.

• Take the brown eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over the crease. Blend well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now take the shimmery brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and on your tear-ducts.

• Next, using the white eye pencil, line your lower waterline.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Take the bronzer on a bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

• Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones.

• Using the small contour brush, contour your nose as well.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your cheeks - your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Apply the lipstick on your lips.

• Lastly, spritz the setting spray on your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, what do you think about this bronze makeup look of Kajal Aggarwal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram