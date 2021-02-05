Kajal Aggarwal Shows How To Grab Eyeballs With Her Vibrant Eye Makeup; Here’s How You Can Get The Look! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

With evolving makeup trends, our celebrities are always out there trying out different looks and inspiring us with the trendiest looks on Instagram. Every time we see any actress sporting a very unique and different makeup look, we try our best to decode their looks for you. The actress who recently popped up on our feed and caught our attention with her makeup look is our very favourite South diva Kajal Aggarwal. Lately, she shared a few pictures, where she was seen sporting vibrant eye makeup look, which was highlighted by blended shades of coral blue and purple. As her eye makeup was enough to do all the talking, she went for coral-pink lipstick to balance her look. Here's how you can get the look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Coral-blue eyeliner

• Purple eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Nude-shade eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Coral-pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it well using the same beauty blender.

• Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip the eye shadow brush in the nude-shade eye shadow, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Blend it well to get the intensity that you desire.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, apply the purple eye shadow all over your lid and take your time blending it in.

• Next, pick the coral blue eyeliner and apply a thin line on your upper lash line and on the tear-ducts.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Now, apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Take the coral-pink lipstick and apply it on the lower and upper part of your lips. Apply another coat to get a good shade.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, are you ready to nail this Kajal Aggarwal-inspired vibrant eye makeup look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram