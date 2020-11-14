Celeb Diwali: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan - 5 Stunning Diva-Inspired Yellow Saree Looks! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diwali is almost here and the preparations are in full swing. From investing in gadgets to Diwali décor, all the devotees are busy prepping for Diwali. Speaking about styling up this Diwali, we all are eager to dress up this festival of lights and we recommend you drape radiant yellow sarees this Diwali. And if you are looking for a yellow saree inspiration, we have got you covered. We have five awesome yellow saree-suggestions that will totally make you want to drape a yellow saree!

Courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone's Yellow Saree Look

To begin with, you can look a class apart and absolutely stylish in a yellow saree this Diwali. Deepika Padukone draped a yellow saree by Sabyasachi for an event and had all our attention. It was a gorgeous neon yellow saree with ruffled pleats and flared hem. The palla of her saree was floor-touching but the interesting aspect about her saree was the bow-like accent on the neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her saree with a matching cape-style blouse. And while Deepika accessorised her look with heavy antique-tone danglers, you can also sport light earrings if you don't want a maximalist touch. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and dark pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Tamannaah Bhatia's Yellow Saree Look

Recently, the Baahubali series actress, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a radiant yellow saree too. She wore it for virtual store opening of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Her vibrant yellow saree came from Mishru. It was an embellished saree with intricate silver-toned accents on the border. She paired her saree with a matching yellow blouse that was enhanced by silver accents. The actress notched up her look with a diamond jewellery set that went well with her saree and was from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted wavy tresses completed her look. She was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Kajal Aggarwal's Yellow Saree Look

Styled by Ami Patel, Kajal Aggarwal wore a yellow saree for her wedding festivities. She wore a Tuscan yellow organza saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra. Her saree was accentuated by meticulously-done threadwork and sequin embroidery. She paired her saree with a matching yellow blouse that was sleeveless and also featured cowl pearl strings back. Her dainty earrings and a bangle came from Manish Malhotra's eponymous jewellery brand. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her traditional avatar.

Courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Yellow Saree Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan also draped a yellow saree for a wedding. She wore a Nikasha saree for the wedding and it was a simple saree accentuated by patterns. The palla of her saree featured striped patterns and the falls and pleats were marked by subtle designs. The border of her saree was enhanced by golden wavy patterns and she teamed her saree with a textured golden blouse that was sleeveless. She wore elaborate earrings and upped her look with bangles. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, highlighted pink cheekbones, dark kohl, and a tiny red bindi. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram

Dia Mirza's Yellow Saree Look

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia Mirza wore a yellow saree recently that was splashed in a yellow hue and looked festive-perfect. Her saree was designed by Anavila and it was a citrine zari checkered handwoven saree. The linen saree was highlighted by zari details and she paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse. The actress upped her look with silver bangles and intricate jhumkis. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The stylish braided hairdo went well with her saree look and with this hairdo, Dia Mirza gave us a hairstyle goal too.

So, whose yellow saree look did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Diwali!