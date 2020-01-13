ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone’s Shimnering Sabyasachi Yellow Suit Is Perfect For Lohri Celebration

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who can consistently inspire us with fashionable outfit ideas that we can sport on various ocassions. The actress has been promoting her film Chhapaak with a lot of enthusiam and her outfits for each promotional round is worth investing in. For a recent event, the diva opted for a shimmering yellow designer suit, which seemed perfect for Lohri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.

    So, for the event, Deepika Padukone was decked up in a sparkling bright-yellow suit, which was designed by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and she looked extremely sophisticated. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved cocktail kurta, which featured side-slits. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped a complementing dupatta around her wrist. The diva completed her look with pointed golden-hued heels. She also carried a Christian Louboutin black classy bag. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of stone drop earrings, which also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous brand. Her earrings were enhanced by crystal detailing.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The fashionista was a vision of elegance as she tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a looped bun.

    So, what are you looking for? Go and shop the same outfit for today's Lohri celebration. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's yellow ensemble.

    Happy Lohri!

    Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue