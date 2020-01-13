Just In
Deepika Padukone’s Shimnering Sabyasachi Yellow Suit Is Perfect For Lohri Celebration
Deepika Padukone is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who can consistently inspire us with fashionable outfit ideas that we can sport on various ocassions. The actress has been promoting her film Chhapaak with a lot of enthusiam and her outfits for each promotional round is worth investing in. For a recent event, the diva opted for a shimmering yellow designer suit, which seemed perfect for Lohri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.
So, for the event, Deepika Padukone was decked up in a sparkling bright-yellow suit, which was designed by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and she looked extremely sophisticated. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved cocktail kurta, which featured side-slits. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped a complementing dupatta around her wrist. The diva completed her look with pointed golden-hued heels. She also carried a Christian Louboutin black classy bag. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of stone drop earrings, which also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous brand. Her earrings were enhanced by crystal detailing.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The fashionista was a vision of elegance as she tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a looped bun.
So, what are you looking for? Go and shop the same outfit for today's Lohri celebration. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's yellow ensemble.
Happy Lohri!
Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone