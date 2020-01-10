Deepika Padukone Looks Spectacular In A Royal-Blue Sabyasachi Sari And We Can't Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most-awaited film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone as Malti (Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor) has hit the screens today. Recently, the special screening of the film was held, where Deepika arrived in her fashionable best. The diva sported a royal-blue shimmering sari and looked extremely stunning. Well, Deeepika has impressed us with her sari looks in some of the promotional rounds also, but her this sari look just took our breath away. So, let us take a close look at her designer sari and decode it.

So, for the special event, Deepika Padukone opted for a royal blue-hued glittering sari, which came from the noted designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped her sari in the most elegant way while the floor-sweeping pallu enhanced her classy look. The actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, golden-toned bangles, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, blue glittering eye shadow, curled lashes, and nude lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika tied her side-parted short tresses into a half updo, which suited her very well.

We absolutely loved Deepika Padukone's royal blue sari and she looked a class apart in it. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.