Deepika Padukone's Jacquard Dress Is Not Only Sophisticated But A Lesson In Layering It Right Too Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone has oodles of winter fashion inspiration for us. Her latest attire not only seemed warm but was also sophisticated. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she looked a class apart and inspired us to step up our fashion game. Well, Deepika is effortlessly elegance personified and this ensemble of hers once again proved so. Take a look at her outfit.

So, Deepika's outfit for the screening event of Chhapaak in New Delhi, came from Erdem. It was a layered number that was textured and intricately-patterned. Her light red dress was full-sleeved and studded with black stones. It seemed like a subtle party number but she gave it a refined touch by pairing it with a red and black jacquard jacket. The jacket was worth investing in too. Deepika Padukone paired her attire with patterned stockings that went well with her outfit.

She also wore black-hued Louboutin pumps that enhanced her look. As for the accessories, she spruced up her avatar with statement black earrings, which were from the label, Viange. The makeup was highlighted by matte coffee brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. The square-shaped black frames upped her look.

Post her screening event, Deepika was also seen at the JNU campus to support students and she also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured during the attack. We respect Deepika Padukone for showing support and her red-hued fashion outfit impressed us too. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.