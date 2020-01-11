Deepika Padukone Gives Fashion Notes On How To Ace Everyday Look With Her White And Brown Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone is among those B-town actresses from whom we should take fashion notes. The diva has been promoting her film Chhapaak and she has been inspiring us with her gorgeous outfits. For the recent promotional rounds, Deepika came up with two new lovely outfits- one were white separates while the other was a brown jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at her both dresses and decode it. She was styled by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

Deepika Padukone In White Separates

Deepika Padukone donned a full-sleeved classic-collar peplum top, which featured tassel detailing on the hemline. She teamed it with matching flared asymmetrical skirt. Her ensemble came from the label Fyodorgolan and she completed her look with a pair of pointed beige-hued heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and dark reddish lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika pulled back her tresses into a low classic ponytail.

Deepika Padukone In A Brown Jumpsuit

Deepika Padukone wore a brown-hued jumpsuit, which came from brand Zara. It was a half-sleeved classic-collar jumpsuit, which featured buttoned-down shirt with attached pants. The actress completed her look with pointed printed heels. She accessorised her look with multiple gold-toned rings from Misho. Minimal base marked by thick brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika let loose her mid-parted short highlighted tresses.

We really liked both the outfits of Deepika Padukone's. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.