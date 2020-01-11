ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone Gives Fashion Notes On How To Ace Everyday Look With Her White And Brown Outfits

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone is among those B-town actresses from whom we should take fashion notes. The diva has been promoting her film Chhapaak and she has been inspiring us with her gorgeous outfits. For the recent promotional rounds, Deepika came up with two new lovely outfits- one were white separates while the other was a brown jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at her both dresses and decode it. She was styled by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

    Deepika Padukone In White Separates

    Deepika Padukone donned a full-sleeved classic-collar peplum top, which featured tassel detailing on the hemline. She teamed it with matching flared asymmetrical skirt. Her ensemble came from the label Fyodorgolan and she completed her look with a pair of pointed beige-hued heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and dark reddish lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika pulled back her tresses into a low classic ponytail.

    Deepika Padukone In A Brown Jumpsuit

    Deepika Padukone wore a brown-hued jumpsuit, which came from brand Zara. It was a half-sleeved classic-collar jumpsuit, which featured buttoned-down shirt with attached pants. The actress completed her look with pointed printed heels. She accessorised her look with multiple gold-toned rings from Misho. Minimal base marked by thick brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika let loose her mid-parted short highlighted tresses.

    We really liked both the outfits of Deepika Padukone's. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue