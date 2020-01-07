Deepika Padukone's Latest Winter Outfit Is What You Could Easily Rock Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone always inspires us to flaunt wardrobe basics. With her recent outfit, she not only gave us a simple outfit goal but also beckoned us to stay comfortable. It was an elegant number and something that most of us could ace too. Deepika's ensemble might have been humble but nonetheless it made for a lovely party wear. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani and we have decoded this look for you.

So, the Chhapaak actress wore an all-pink attire for the promotions. Her attire consisted of a warm sweater and complementing pants. Her high-neck sweater was knitted and beautifully textured. It was a warm number and she paired it with trousers. There was a small level of contrast between the sweater and pants in terms of shade but we loved this combination. With this outfit, Deepika Padukone also made a strong case for single-toned outfits combination. Her attire was by Emilia Wickstead and she teamed it with pink sandals.

However, what really surprised us was Deepika's choice of earrings. With this attire, most of us would have sported studs but she wore danglers and made it work. The actress wore Edyn earrings by Deepa Gurnani and it accentuated her look. The earrings were floral-inspired and dazzling. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and complementing lip shade. The light pink nail lacquer completed her look. The ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar.

So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.