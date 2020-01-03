ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone’s Head-To-Toe Leather Outfit Will Add Sass To Your 2020 Winter Look

    By
    |

    Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been mesmerising us with her classy sartorial choices for the promotion rounds of her upcoming film Chhapaak. From ethnics to western outfits, the actress has been making stunning fashion statements and with her each outfit, she has inspired us all fashionionably.

    Recently, for the latest promotional round, Deepika stepped out in a sassy head-to-toe leather outfit, which seemed slay-worthy and perfect for the 2020 winter season. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Deepika Padukone opted for an all-leather outfit and pulled it off like a diva. Her black leather outfit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved high-neck black top, which came from We11Done. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed it with high-waist ankle-length pants from Proenza Schouler. Her pants featured a statement belt that added structue to her attire. The diva completed her look with pointed matching Christian Louboutin stilettos. She upped her look with a pair of big gold-toned hoops from Minerali store.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured her T-zone, and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink blush, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a classic low ponytail, which suited her.

    We absolutely loved Deepika Padukone's leather outfit. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
