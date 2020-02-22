Kajal Aggarwal Wore A Green Suit For Maha Shivratri Celebrations And It Had All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of late, Kajal Aggarwal not only gave us travel goals but also fashion goals with her suit. The actress visited a temple recently on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and looked gorgeous as ever. However, not only for temple visits, we felt her traditional suit was also perfect for sangeet ceremonies. Take a look at her attire that we have decoded for you.

So, Kajal wore a green-hued suit that consisted of a long full-sleeved kurta and flared palazzo pants. Her suit was accentuated by intricate embroidery on the neckline area and also enhanced by tassels. It was a simple kurta and we loved the meticulously-done threadwork on the border of her palazzo pants. Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in her ensemble and she upped her look with a plain green dupatta that was highlighted by intricate silver border.

Kajal Aggarwal paired her ensemble with floral-patterned juttis from Fizzy Goblet that went well with her attire. Her quirky danglers absolutely had all our attention and the makeup marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones upped her look. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar. So, what do you think about Kajal Aggarwal's attire and look? Let us know that.