Your Contemporary Jewellery Edit Ft. Kajal Aggarwal And Jennifer Winget Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jewellery can spruce up your look in no time! So, if you are planning on wearing some glamorous or casual western outfit, you can make your look statement with jewellery. However, instead of ethnic jewellery, which we mostly opt for, you can also go for contemporary jewels. In order to inspire you to up your look with jewellery, we have decoded the looks of Kajal Aggarwal and Jennifer Winget. The two actresses recently took to their Instagram feed to post their pictures flaunting jewellery. While Kajal Aggarwal went for heavy earrings and rings, Jennifer Winget made a strong case for chain-style neckpiece.

Photographer Courtesy: Kiransaphotography

Kajal Aggarwal's Jewellery Look

Kajal Aggarwal opted for an elaborate jewellery look in a throwback picture. The Special 26 actress flaunted a glamorous pyjama set from A Humming Way that was accentuated by soft golden-beige hue. The bodice of her attire had pleated accents but it was mostly the ruffled details, which enhanced her attire. She paired her outfit with transparent-strapped sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink matte touches and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Speaking about her jewellery, it was as striking as her costume, probably more. Styled by Archa Mehta, she accessorised her look with gleaming golden-toned and glass sleek danglers. The complementing rings also upped her style quotient. Kajal Aggarwal's jewellery styling made her look even more fabulous and with this, she gave us cues on how to wear jewellery.

Picture Source: Instagram

Jennifer Winget's Jewellery Look

Jennifer Winget also won us with her jewellery style and we loved how she made her casual and muted outfit seem so vibrant with the perfect ornament. The actress wore a denim dress that featured puffed sleeves and a zipper detailing at the front. Her dress came from the label, Bershka. But even more her dress, it was her chain-style edgy neckpiece that had our attention. The Code M actress wore a neckpiece that was highlighted by coin-shaped accents. The neckpiece totally notched up her look and this is the kind of fashion experiment you can do while staying at home. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, sun-kissed bronzed cheekbones with a pink tinge, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. The wind-swept tresses completed her look.

So, whose jewellery style did you like more? Let us know that.