Karwa Chauth 2021: Rubina Dilaik, Raveena Tandon, And Other Divas In Their Gorgeous Ethnic Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Karwa Chauth is here and all those, who are looking to dressing up in traditional suits, we have got you covered. However, the suits we have curated are not those typically heavy ones but the ones that are festive enough. And to inspire us, we have Raveena Tandon, Rubina Dilaik, Lakshmi Manchu, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Kajal Aggarwal flaunting traditional suits. So, let's decode their ensembles for some Karwa Chauth 2021 goals.

Raveena Tandon's Yellow Traditional Suit

Raveena Tandon recently beckoned us to up our traditional fashion game with her golden and yellow suit. She wore a golden kurta that was accentuated by subtle motifs and intricately-done border. She paired her kurta with subtly-done vibrant-yellow palazzo pants and a matching dupatta with a golden zari border. Her accessory game was minimal with gold earrings and a gemstone ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was subtle and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Lakshmi Manchu's Dark Purple Kurta Set

Styled by Anshika Verma, Lakshmi Manchu wore a dark purple suit that came from Jasmine Shah Label. Her silk suit featured a long full-sleeved kurta and short parallel pants. The attire was enhanced by intricately-done star-shaped patterns and embellished border. She teamed her ensemble with a lightweight dupatta, sprinkled with buttis. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and purple bangles. Her jewellery was from Paksha by Tarinika. Her makeup was highlighted by light-berry lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Kajal Aggarwal's Yellow And Pink Suit

Kajal Aggarwal also gave us goals with this custom curated Chanderi weave suit of hers. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore this suit that came from Madhurya. Her kurta was sleeveless and lemon-yellow in colour and she teamed it with light-pink Patiala salwar. The attire was subtly-done with multi-patterns including birds, hearts, and leaves. She teamed her attire with lightweight yellow dupatta that featured tassles. She also paired her ensemble with embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Her festive danglers were from Uncut Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and a tiny pink bindi. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Red Suit

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked awesome in her red suit that came from The Ethnic Label. She was styled by Victor Robinson and her ensemble featured a three-quarter-sleeved kurta with a tassel at the front and she teamed her attire with flared sharara bottoms in the same hue. She also teamed her ensemble with a matching red dupatta. The white-hued peep-hole sandals went well with her attire and she upped her style quotient with a pair of earrings. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The highlighted soft wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Rubina Dilaik's Light-Purple Floral Suit

Styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah, Rubina Dilaik looked awesome in her light-purple anarkali suit that we thought was ideal for upcoming festivities. Her flared suit was accentuated by white and black-toned floral accents and she paired her kurta with a pair of palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. The jewel-toned juttis went well with her look and her juttis came from Jutti Express. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink cheekbones and nude-pink lip shade. The braided hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, whose suit look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.