Kajal Aggarwal's Secret To Glowing Skin: 3 Ways To Use It For Sensitive Skin
Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram account provides an insight into the new mom's continued interest in health, fitness, and beauty. Adopting a holistic and well-balanced approach to wellness, for Kajal, DIY skincare ingredients often feature among her top picks.
Yes, we know that celebrities do not just rely on their DIY skincare solutions, duh!.
Nevertheless, yoghurt is one kitchen staple that Kajal Aggarwal and her mother keep returning to for face masks due to its restorative properties.
Here are three ways you can use yoghurt in your skin care routine.
Although yoghurt is generally beneficial to all skin types, its zinc content regulates oil production and functions as a mild astringent, which makes it particularly beneficial for those with oily skin or those prone to breakouts [1].
The product has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties in addition to its antimicrobial properties.
Kajal Aggarwal's Secret To Glowing Skin Is Yoghurt
A combination of yoghurt and other natural ingredients can improve the health of your skin and hair by moisturising, nourishing, and preventing damage. If you wish to achieve the best results, choose pure, organic, full-fat yoghurt. It is safe to use yoghurt on your skin, however we recommend that you conduct a patch test first [2][3].
Yoghurt masks can be used alone or in combination with other ingredients to address specific skin issues.
1. Yoghurt face mask for oily skin
Ingredients: 1/2 cup yoghurt, 1 tsp honey, and 1/2 tsp of ground turmeric.
Directions
- Add the ingredients to a bowl and mix well to form a paste.
- Wash your face and pat it dry.
- Apply the face mask to your skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and apply a mild mosituriser.
2. Yoghurt face mask for inflamed skin
Ingredients: 1/4 cup yoghurt, 1 tbsp honey, and 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
Directions
- Mix the ingredients well together.
- Make sure it has a thick consistency and no lumps.
- Wash your face before applying the face pack.
- Let it dry and wash it off with lukewarm water.
3. Yoghurt face mask for pigmented skin
Ingredients: 1 cup yoghurt and a few drops of fresh lemon juice.
Directions
- Mix the two ingredients well. Do Not use more than a few (5-8) drops of lemon juice as it can irritate your skin.
- Apply the yoghurt-lemon mix on your face.
- Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Avoid going out in the sun immediately after.
