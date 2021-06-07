Evelyn Sharma Stuns In A White Wedding Gown As She Ties The Knot With Her Beau Tushaan Bhindi Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the big fat weddings seem to have taken the backseat and intimate weddings have become the new normal now, especially for celebrities. From Kajal Aggarwal to Dia Mirza to Yami Gauatam, there are many celebrities who got married in an intimate ceremony amid lockdown. And the latest one to join the list is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma.

On 15 May, Evelyn tied the knot with her long-time beau and Australian dental surgeon Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane and kept the news of her wedding under wraps until she shared a picture from her nuptials on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen dolled up in a beautiful white bridal gown and looking beautiful while Tushaan sported a navy-blue suit and looked handsome. So, let us take a close look at their outfits from their wedding day and decode it.

So, for her wedding day, Evelyn Sharma opted for a lovely sheer white bridal gown and looked no less than a fairy. It was a half-sleeved body-hugging long gown, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered floral patterns. The sheer accents accentuated her stunning bridal wear while the flared hem, gave her attire the mermaid-look. The Yaariyan actress completed her look with a pair of heels and looked beautiful as she posed with a pretty flower bouquet. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings that perfectly matched with her attire.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Evelyn slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade, rounded out her look. The Saaho actress pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining ones loose with soft curls.

On the other hand, Tushaan Bhindi, the groom, opted for a navy blue suit, that consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. He paired his blazer with a white formal shirt and completed his look with black shoes. The pocket square and the white rose on his blazer, spruced up his avatar and he looked dapper.

Captioning the picture as 'Forever', Evelyn posed with her husband and together they looked amazing.

What do you think about this bridal avatar of Evelyn Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations!

Pic Credits: Instagram