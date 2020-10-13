Evelyn Sharma’s Stylish White Attire Is Sure To Leave You Stunned And Win You Heart! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her portrayal as Lara in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Evelyn Sharma has been mesmerising us with her fashionable looks, both in ethnic and western. Her sartorial choices are what we all admire and take inspiration from to up our style. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from one of her photoshoots, which caught all our attention. She was dressed in a two-piece white ruffle separates that looked super stylish. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Evelyn Sharma sported a full-sleeved net-fabric jacket, which was accentuated by black patches, knotted detailing at the front, and three ruffled layers on the sleeves. She layered her jacket with a strapless multi-hued shimmering crop top and teamed it with matching white flared pants that featured multi-layered ruffles. The Main Tera Hero actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with blue-hued funky metallic earrings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Evelyn slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Yaariyan actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this stylish white separates of Evelyn Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Evelyn Sharma