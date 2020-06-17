Just In
- 35 min ago Dexamethasone Boosts COVID-19 Survival Chance: Know About The Drug, Its Uses & Side Effects
-
- 1 hr ago Karishma Tanna Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Her Latest Attire And Gives Us Jewellery Goals
- 3 hrs ago Hay Fever (Allergic Rhinitis): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments and Prevention
- 4 hrs ago World Picnic Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts Related To It
Don't Miss
- Technology Redmi Note 9 Pro And Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale On June 23 Via Amazon And Mi.Com
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar wanted to retire in 2007, Gary Kirsten reveals reason
- Movies Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Ditches His Classic Curls For A Lockdown Buzz Cut
- Finance Border Tensions Weigh On Markets, Sensex Ends Lower
- Automobiles Tata Motors Offers Support To Truck Drivers & Fleet Operators For Seamless Supplies Amidst COVID-19
- News Ladakh faceoff: 'India capable of giving befitting reply, sacrifice of jawans won't be in vain'
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gives Monsoon Fashion Goals In Her Floral Dress
German model-turned-Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She earned wide recognition for her performance as Lara Khanna in 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. More than acting, she was loved by the audience for her gorgeous looks in stylish outfits. The actress has stunning fashion sense and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she keeps treating her fans with her fashion photoshoots.
Recently, Evelyn turned cover star for the Fablook magazine's June issue and she totally nailed the shoot with her lovely outfit. Dressed in a floral dress, the actress gave major monsoon fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
The wind beneath her wings🌟 Our june cover star @evelyn_sharma #Repost @evelyn_sharma with @make_repost ・・・ Thanks for this lovely cover @fablookmagazine 🥰💖 Always love chatting about sustainability in fashion and the need to reuse, recycle, and upcycle! 💯 FOLLOW @seamsfordreams for more! ✅ Pr Managed by @shimmerentertainment
A post shared by Fablookmagazine (@fablookmagazine) on
So, Evelyn Sharma sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar black dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. Her dress also featured asymmetrical hem while the stylish black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Yaariyan actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with lovely funky earrings that went well with her look.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Evelyn sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint spruced up her look. The Saaho actress let loose her highlighted layered tresses and looked fabulous.
We really liked this floral dress of Evelyn Sharma. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Evelyn Sharma