Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gives Monsoon Fashion Goals In Her Floral Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

German model-turned-Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She earned wide recognition for her performance as Lara Khanna in 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. More than acting, she was loved by the audience for her gorgeous looks in stylish outfits. The actress has stunning fashion sense and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she keeps treating her fans with her fashion photoshoots.

Recently, Evelyn turned cover star for the Fablook magazine's June issue and she totally nailed the shoot with her lovely outfit. Dressed in a floral dress, the actress gave major monsoon fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Evelyn Sharma sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar black dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. Her dress also featured asymmetrical hem while the stylish black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Yaariyan actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with lovely funky earrings that went well with her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Evelyn sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint spruced up her look. The Saaho actress let loose her highlighted layered tresses and looked fabulous.

We really liked this floral dress of Evelyn Sharma. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Evelyn Sharma