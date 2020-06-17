ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gives Monsoon Fashion Goals In Her Floral Dress

    By
    |

    German model-turned-Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She earned wide recognition for her performance as Lara Khanna in 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. More than acting, she was loved by the audience for her gorgeous looks in stylish outfits. The actress has stunning fashion sense and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she keeps treating her fans with her fashion photoshoots.

    Recently, Evelyn turned cover star for the Fablook magazine's June issue and she totally nailed the shoot with her lovely outfit. Dressed in a floral dress, the actress gave major monsoon fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    The wind beneath her wings🌟 Our june cover star @evelyn_sharma #Repost @evelyn_sharma with @make_repost ・・・ Thanks for this lovely cover @fablookmagazine 🥰💖 Always love chatting about sustainability in fashion and the need to reuse, recycle, and upcycle! 💯 FOLLOW @seamsfordreams for more! ✅ Pr Managed by @shimmerentertainment

    A post shared by Fablookmagazine (@fablookmagazine) on

    So, Evelyn Sharma sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar black dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. Her dress also featured asymmetrical hem while the stylish black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Yaariyan actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with lovely funky earrings that went well with her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Evelyn sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint spruced up her look. The Saaho actress let loose her highlighted layered tresses and looked fabulous.

    We really liked this floral dress of Evelyn Sharma. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Pic Credit: Evelyn Sharma

    More EVELYN SHARMA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue