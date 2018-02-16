Aishwarya's Royal Look To Adah's Superhero Avatar; Best From The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; The Red Carpet Princess

Aishwarya has stunned us since the 90s and she still continues to slay each time we spot her, in casuals or in her red carpet looks. This time too, she stunned us pretty much with her sequin red carpet-special outfit.

She was wearing a black and beige shaded sequin ball gown by Labourjoisie and carried the outfit like a royal diva. She resembled a princess walking down the carpet before she got crowned.

Aditi Rao Hydari; The Fairy In Disguise

Aditi Rao Hydari has this natural charisma which makes her look vibrant in any style book. Particularly in this look book, she was looking heavenly beautiful. Wearing a Shriya Som sequin white outfit with fur embellished on its body, she rocked it to the core.

Disha Patani; The Diva Who Dared To Bare

Disha was slaying with her Manish Malhotra one-shoulder gown. The outfit had a tulle base with golden sequin floral embroidery done on the body. It also had a linen, which acted as a coverage to the torso area and an elongated sleeve that dusted the floor like a trail. Disha looked very beautiful and also very sexy.

Kiara Advani; The Pastel Queen

Kiara was wearing an outfit with dual pastel shades. The dress was from Papa Don't Preach by Shubika and came with a tiered tulle skirt and a cropped strapless bikini top. The dress was unique and Kiara carried it really well.

Evelyn Sharma; Playing With Frills And Cream

Evelyn wore a pretty sheath gown, which had a plain cream-coloured body and frills on the bardot sleeves and the waistline. She matched the gown with dangling earrings and pastel-shaded heels. She was looking gorgeous with the elegant way of styling.

Kriti Kharbanda

The stunning TV actress, Kriti Kharbanda never stops amazing us with her style books. At the red carpet event too, she was slaying with her stunning style book. She was wearing a Label D pastel green tulle gown with heels from Tresmode. The style book was sexy and also very pretty.

Adah Sharma; The Sassy Super-heronine

Adah Sharma wore her red carpet outfit like no one else. While gowns have always been overrated in red carpet events, Adah preferred to stand out with her sassy super-hero like avatar. She was wearing a black sequin printed plunge shirt dress from Zooomberg. She wore it with a chambray jacket from River Island and Topshop chambray thigh-high boots.

Her pink coloured hair totally matched her sexy superhero avatar. In fact, she was looking like an Indian-ized version of Harley Quinn.

Malaika Arora

Malaika wore a satin one-shoulder blue gown by Antonio Riva Milano, which had a ruffled neckline and a small trail. She matched it with jewellery from Farah Khan World and the amazing styling was done by Maneka Harisinghani.