Best And Worst Dressed Divas At The Special Screening Of Bypass Road And Satellite Shankar Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With so many films releasing, Bollywood celebs have been stepping out to attend the film screenings in their chic outfits and getting papped. Recently, some star divas including Ameesha Patel, Evelyn Sharma, and others attended the screening of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma starrer Bypass Road. On the other hand, Lulia Vantur and Nidhhi Agerwal graced Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash's Satellite Shankar screening.

There were a few divas who impressed us with their fashion sense, while one or two disappointed us with their experimental looks. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who were the best and worst dressed.

Adah Sharma In A Funky Outfit- Best Dressed The leading lady of Bypass Road arrived for the film's screening in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline dual-shade (blue and pink) boyfriend tee, which featured a quote. She paired it with white pencil skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by multi-hued funky patterns. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The actress kept her look accessory-free. She left her mid-parted red-blonde highlighted wavy tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ameesha Patel In A Sporty Outfit- Worst Dressed For the Bypass Road film screening, Ameesha Patel opted for a neon tube crop top, which quoted ‘baby girl'. She teamed it with knee-length grey-hued trousers and completed her look with multi-hued crystal embellished white heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, chain neckpiece, and bracelet. She painted her nails blue. Ameesha let loose her side-parted messy tresses. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, blue highlighted eye shadow, and pink lip shade. We absolutely didn't like her outfit and makeup. It did not look good at all. Evelyn Sharma In A Mini Dress- Best Dressed For the Bypass Road screening, Evelyn Sharma donned a round-collar full-sleeved hot-pink satin fabric mini dress. Her dress was enhanced by block-patterned shimmering silver fabric on the bodice and featured slit sleeves. She completed her look with criss-cross silver heels. The actress upped her look with silver-toned studs and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, blush, and dark pink lip shade elevated her look. We liked Evelyn Sharma's attire, and it seemed perfect for parties. Lulia Vantur In Co-ords- Best Dressed At the screening of Satellite Shankar film, Lulia Vantur was snapped in a head-to-toe emerald green co-ords. Her co-ord set consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar plunging neckline tucked-in shirt. She teamed it with matching ankle-length pants, which featured a statement belt too. The star completed her look with same-hued open-toe laced shoes. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops, silver-toned bracelet, and ring. Lulia also carried an ivory colour round sling bag. She left her mid-parted sleek blonde tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and lip shade went well with her look. Lulia Vantur looked sophisticated in her co-ords. Nidhhi Agerwal In A Top And Skirt- Best Dressed For the screening of Satellite Shankar film, Niddhi Agerwal wore three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline purple-golden block patterned shimmering crop top. She paired it with glittering green wrap asymmetrical hem skirt, which featured overlap detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with hoops and rings, and also carried a golden clutch. Nidhhi left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look. Nidhhi Agerwal's outfit was a little extra-shimmery. But we also can't say that she looked bad. So, we kind of liked Niddhi Agerwal's look. Shama Sikander In A Playsuit- Worst Dressed The another leading lady of Bypass Road, attended it's special screening in a sequinned silver mini jumpsuit. Her V-shaped plunging neckline shimmering jumpsuit was accentuated by loose pleated sleeves and featured a golden belt. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and red-stoned ring. She painted her nails red. Shama left her side-parted sleek blonde tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, and red lip tint rounded out her look. Shama Sikander's shimmering silver dress did not look good at all.

What do you think about their outfits? Who according to you was best and worst dressed? Do let us know in the comment section.