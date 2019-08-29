Evelyn Sharma Flaunts A Stunning And Soothing Outfit For Saaho Promotions

ENGLISH

    Evelyn Sharma, who is known for her role in Yej Jawaani Hai Deewani, gave us a stunning and sustainable fashion goal recently. The actress and model attended a talk show at the WIP Creative Solutions office to chat about her upcoming film, Saaho. For the show, she wore an earthy-hued outfit and gave it a vibrant update. We have decoded the cool attire for you.

    So, Evelyn Sharma wore a grey-coloured co-ord set by Spring Diaries, which comprised of a slighly asymmetrical V-neck top and matching high rise cropped loose pants. The grey top was accentuated by a front slit. She teamed the co-ords with a cool half-sleeved off-white Doh Tak Keh shirt that was marked by peppy green prints. She stylishly flaunted her attire by leaving the buttons of her shirt open. Her green printed shirt added a quirk factor to her muted ensemble.

    The actress completed her chic look with pointed black heels and spruced up her look with silver-toned diamond-shaped drop earrings and a complementing neck piece. Evelyn's jewellery came from the label, Talisman. Her side-parted shoulder-length tresses with soft curls rounded out her look for the day. Evelyn opted for a minimal makeup, which was highlighted by a pink lip shade.

    Evelyn Sharma looked classy. So, what are your thoughts on her attire and look? Do not forget to share your opinions in the comment section.

