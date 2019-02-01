ENGLISH

Evelyn Sharma’s Breezy Dress At LFW SR’19 Reminds Us Of The Sunny And Good Old Days

By
Doodlage was one of the eight shortlisted finalists for the Circular Design Challenge at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort'19. Presented in collaboration with UN Environment and R|Elan, the label showcased their sustainable collection to an esteemed panel of judges earlier in the day. The label, which aims at pushing for zero waste, had a series of breezy and beige silhouettes for their garden show, which totally caught our attention. Evelyn Sharma was the showstopper and she certainly looked like a dream.

Away from the constricted indoors, the showstopper walked on the soft well-manicured garden. It was a perfect venue considering the collection, which was about soothing hue and a romantic yet minimal sprinkle of floral accents. The open space actually brought alive the collection, which was like a balm to the soul. Strictly speaking about Evelyn's outfit, it was a Tencel bow dress that reminded us of the sunny and carefree good old days. The structured and strappy bodice was cloaked by a sheer layer with a folded neckline. Her dress was meticulously adorned with vibrant floral prints and she paired it with dreamy sandals.

Evelyn wore sleek danglers and that perfectly complemented her look. The makeup was refreshing and featured dewy tones. The cheekbones were enhanced by highlighter and the lip shade was the matte pink. The complementing eye shadow accompanied by heavy mascara completed her makeup. The tiny jasmine flowers accentuated her romantic wavy tresses and that spruced up her look. So, how did you find Evelyn Sharma's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

