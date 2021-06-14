Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Peach And Rani Pink Kurta Sets; Which Attire Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Planning on investing in a simple kurta set? Kajal Aggarwal has two awesome kurta set goals for you for this summer season. While her one kurta set was about patterns, the other attire was plain-hued. However, with her kurta sets, she made a strong case for pastel hues. She was styled by Sayali Vidya and we have decoded both outfits of hers for some major fashion inspiration.

Kajal Aggarwal's Peach Kurta Set

Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous in her peach-coloured kurta set that was designed by Grassroot by Anita Dongre. Her attire featured a long kurta that was accentuated by intricately-done neckline in white tones, subtle floral accents, and checked patterns. The complementing flared palazzo pants matched with her kurta. She paired her ensemble with beautifully-done flats. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Kajal Aggarwal's Pink Kurta Set

The Special 26 actress Kajal Aggarwal wore a pink kurta set and had our attention. Kajal wore a Rani Pink Nova Set that came from designer Anavila's collection. It was a plain long kurta with three-quarter-sleeves and she teamed it with a pair of matching ankle-length trousers. She colour-blocked her attire with a pair of brown-hued flat sandals from Aprajita Toor. She upped her look with chic gold-toned earrings and the makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye makeup. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

So, which kurta set of Kajal Aggarwal did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram