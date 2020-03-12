Young Budding Fashionistas Janhvi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor In Ethnic Suits, Who Looked Prettier? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The young budding fashionistas Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor always catch our attention every time they step out. Be it at airport, dance classes or gym, the divas are often snapped by the shutterbugs in their pretty outfits. Recently, the two were spotted sporting ethnic suits at different places and they gave us major fashion goals to all the young ladies in the town. While Janhvi looked gorgeous in a blue printed suit, Shanaya, on the other hand, stunned us in a yellow suit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked prettier.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Blue Printed Suit

Janhvi Kapoor donned a white suit, which was accentuated by different designer blue-hued printed patterns. Her suit consisted of a round-collar long kurta that featured circular flounce at the end of the sleeves. She paired her kurta with matching ankle-length bottoms and draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals and upped her look with earrings and rings. She let loose her layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade. Janhvi also carried a black & white striped sling bag.

Shanaya Kapoor In A Yellow Suit

Shanaya Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar yellow flared long kurti, which was accentuated by white printed patterns. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants and completed her look with a pair of white printed sandals. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, bracelet, and hand-embroidered green-hued sling bag. Shanaya pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with minimal base marked by glossy pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved the ethnic outfits of both Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor and it seemed perfect for casual days when you are in mood to wear ethnic. What do you think about their suits? Whose suit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Holi 2020: Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Other Divas' White Outfits For Holi Celebrations

READ MORE ON CELEBRITY FASHION