Janhvi Kapoor Has A Unique Party-Wear Outfit For You And You Really Can’t Miss It! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it ethnic or western outfit, Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us gorgeous fashion moments. After making many heads turn in a blue ruffle dress, the diva gave us another ruffle attire goal. Recently, Janhvi attended the March 2020 cover launch event of Grazia magazine, where she was spotted sporting an all-white ensemble. The Roohi Afzana actress not just looked beautiful but also gave us a unique party-wear goal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, at the event, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a strappy plunging-neckline white flared crop corset top, which was accentuated by floor-length panel at the sides. The panel featured ruffle detailing and she paired her top with high-waist matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. The young budding fashionista ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with a pearl necklace that had gold-toned chain drop detail.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly cotoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The Ghost Stories actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

We really liked this white outfit of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.