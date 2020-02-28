ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Janhvi Kapoor Has A Unique Party-Wear Outfit For You And You Really Can’t Miss It!

    By
    |

    Be it ethnic or western outfit, Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us gorgeous fashion moments. After making many heads turn in a blue ruffle dress, the diva gave us another ruffle attire goal. Recently, Janhvi attended the March 2020 cover launch event of Grazia magazine, where she was spotted sporting an all-white ensemble. The Roohi Afzana actress not just looked beautiful but also gave us a unique party-wear goal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, at the event, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a strappy plunging-neckline white flared crop corset top, which was accentuated by floor-length panel at the sides. The panel featured ruffle detailing and she paired her top with high-waist matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. The young budding fashionista ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with a pearl necklace that had gold-toned chain drop detail.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly cotoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The Ghost Stories actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

    We really liked this white outfit of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue