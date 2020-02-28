Just In
- 40 min ago 11 Benefits Of Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach
-
- 56 min ago Leap Year 2020: 8 Myths That You May Not Be Knowing
- 2 hrs ago Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, And Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Inspire You To Buy Gota Zari Lehenga
- 3 hrs ago Pimple Marks Giving You Sleepless Nights? Know How To Remove Pimple Marks Effectively
Don't Miss
- Sports From the fangs of cancer, Richard Hadlee finds new meaning to life
- News India's GDP growth slips to 4.7 per cent in December quarter
- Movies Tiger Shroff Bought A House For His Mom Ayesha Shroff; Wishes To Buy His Dad Jackie Shroff A Car
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principals For Civil Services And Other Exams
- Technology Airtel Payments Bank rolls out Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System
- Finance India’s Eight Core Industries Grew At 2.2% In January
- Automobiles Vahan Database To Display Partially Concealed Names Of Vehicle Owners: Ministry Of Transport
- Travel March 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Janhvi Kapoor Has A Unique Party-Wear Outfit For You And You Really Can’t Miss It!
Be it ethnic or western outfit, Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us gorgeous fashion moments. After making many heads turn in a blue ruffle dress, the diva gave us another ruffle attire goal. Recently, Janhvi attended the March 2020 cover launch event of Grazia magazine, where she was spotted sporting an all-white ensemble. The Roohi Afzana actress not just looked beautiful but also gave us a unique party-wear goal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, at the event, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a strappy plunging-neckline white flared crop corset top, which was accentuated by floor-length panel at the sides. The panel featured ruffle detailing and she paired her top with high-waist matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. The young budding fashionista ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with a pearl necklace that had gold-toned chain drop detail.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly cotoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The Ghost Stories actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.
We really liked this white outfit of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.