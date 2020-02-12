Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Janhvi Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Kick-Start The Fashion Affair

ENGLISH

    The Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 is all set to take place from February 12-16 at JioWorld Garden, BKC, Mumbai. Like all seasons of LFW, the five-day fashion extravaganza will have fashion and film celebrities walk the ramp for top designers in their fresh and lovely collections. While we all are excited to see these celebrities turning showstoppers for this season, it's Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal who kickstarted the fashion affair on a high note with the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 opening show at The Atelier at JioWorld Garden on February 11.

    Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp for designers Rahul Mishra and Kunal Rawal respectively at the special opening show of Reliance Trends presents 20 years of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. While Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in her colourful floral dress, Vicky Kaushal made a striking impression in a long kurta and coat. Let us take a closer look at their outfits and decode the looks.

    Janhvi Kapoor In A Colourful Floral Gown

    Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely beautiful in a colourful gown by Rahul Mishra. It was a sleeveless gown, which was accentuated by blue-hued cloud-patterned embroidery on the bodice. The long flared skirt of her gown featured beautiful scenery, consisting of embroidered multi-hued florals, grass, river, stones, and other pretty patterns. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with ann exquisite silver-toned choker, rings, and different-hued nail paints. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted long curled locks. Minimal base and slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Vicky Kaushal In A Long Kurta And Coat

    Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an Indo-western attire by Kunal Rawal. He donned a classic white kurta, which he layered with a black-white printed waistcoat. The actor topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved black kurta, that featured subtle block patterns. He teamed it up with matching pants and rounded out his look with a pair of black sandals.

    Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal just rocked the ramp together in their wow outfits. Now, let's see what other celebrities have in store for us at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Meanwhile do not forget to share your opinions on their outfits.

