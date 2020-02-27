Just In
Janhvi Kapoor's Ruffled Dress Will Absolutely Drive All Your Blues Away
Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty as a peach in her blue dress that she wore recently. This attire of hers was absolutely summer-worthy and she was styled by Mohit Rai. Perfect for parties, Janhvi's dress is for those, who want to keep it chic and stylish. Let's decode her outfit of the day.
So, Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue dress that was by Atelier ExC and it was a gorgeous attire. Her attire was one-shouldered and featured a side slit. It was a dress with wrap details and ruffled edge. Well, this attire of the Gunjan Saxena actress was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Janhvi rocked it. She posed beautifully and looked amazing. We also loved her feathery sandals, which were from Public Desire.
As for the jewellery, she kept it light but edgy. Her jewellery was from Outhouse, Misho, and Atelier Mon. The makeup was highlighted by coffee brown lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The contoured pink cheekbones notched up her look. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: The House Of Pixels