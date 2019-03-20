Janhvi Kapoor look Diva in Red Gown at Zee Cine Awards: Recreate Subtle Yet Bold Look! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

With the fashion world going crazy, it is very difficult to keep up with what's 'IN' these days. So we look up to our favourite celebrities for some fashion trends and inspiration. And with everything literally just a click away, it isn't difficult to get the look of your favourite celebrity. Whether it's for a party or a casual day out, our dear celebs have covered it all. So why stop your inner fashion crazy self from trying them?

Recently, the beautiful Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance on the Zee Cine Awards and she looked like a dream. She wore a beautiful red number from Atelier Zuhra, which she paired up with a subtle make-up with bold red lips and a high bun.

The look is perfect for a fun night out. If you also want to get this look of Janhvi's, then read on and find out exactly how to recreate this look.

How To Recreate Janhvi's Make-up Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Foundation with a dewy finish

Concealer

Beauty sponge

An eyebrow pencil

Soft pink blush

Eyeliner, preferably black

Mascara

Highlighter

Nude pink eyeshadow

A translucent setting powder

Red lip liner

Bold red lip stick with a semi-matte finish

Setting spray

How to do

You need to start by prepping your skin. For this, apply a moisturiser on your face after washing it. Let the moisturiser sink into your skin for a few seconds.

Now apply a primer of your choice to minimise your pores and to help the make-up glide on smoothly. Wait for a couple of minutes for the primer to settle.

Now comes your base. Take a foundation that matches your skin tone.

Use a damp beauty sponge to blend in the foundation.

Now using a concealer a shade lighter than your actual skin colour, conceal and highlight under your eyes and on your chin (if you feel there is a need for that). Blend the concealer well into your skin.

Using the setting powder, set your concealer in place.

Now taking the eyebrow pencil, lightly fill in your eyebrows.

Coming to your cheeks, gently apply the blush on the high points of your cheekbones.

Next, take a highlighter on a fan brush and highlight your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow. This is important to give your face that glow.

Moving on to your eyes, first use your concealer as a primer for the eyeshadow.

Now taking the eyeshadow, put it all over your lid and blend it well. Take your time so as to blend in the eyeshadow well.

Now using the eyeliner, line your eyes.

Now apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. You can wait for it to dry down and put another coat if you want more fuller lashes.

Moving to the lips, line your lips with the lip liner. Then apply the lipstick.

Lastly, give your face a nice spritz of setting spray and let it sink into your skin.

How To Re-create Janhvi's Hairstyle

Let's now have a look at how to recreate Janhvi's neatly done high bun.

What you need

A hair tie

A comb

A few bobby pins

How to do

Comb through your hair and pull up the hair in a high ponytail.

Now divide the ponytail into two sections.

Now, twist and wrap each section around each other and make them into one.

Next, using the hair tie as a base, wrap the twisted hair around your hair tie in a clockwise direction to make a bun.

Lastly, secure the ends of your hair and the bun, using a few bobby pins. Use as many bobby pins as you feel you need to hold the bun in place.

There you have it. Janhvi Kapoor's look decoded for you. Wear this look with a bold and dramatic number as she did or with something chic and simple, it'll go with everything. Give it a try and tell us how it turned out in the comment section below.