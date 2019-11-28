Janhvi Kapoor Stylishly Slays In Ivory Co-ords And Neon Green Cropped Sweater Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all are in love with Janhvi Kapoor's natural beauty and sartorial fashion choices. Be it an ethnic or a western outfit, the young budding fashionista has been making style statements. These days too, Janhvi has been flaunting a lot of fashionable outfits at the airport and other places, which has convinced us that she is definitely on a slaying spree.

Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Roohi Afza actress looked fresh and pretty in ivory and neon green co-ords. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a cut-sleeved square-neck plain ivory crop top. She teamed it with a matching midi skirt, which featured ruched side. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Dhadak actress paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved turtle-neck neon-green cropped knit sweater, which we thought was so stylish. Janhvi's outfit came from Wesley Harriott. She completed her look with pointed multi-hued stilettos from the label Public Desire. Janhvi ditched accessories and upped her look with matching (neon-green) nail paint.

On the makeup front, the Dostana 2 actress slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her beauty. Janhvi Kapoor let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses.

We loved this sassy western outfit of Janhvi Kapoor's. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor