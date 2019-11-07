ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor's Ivory Sharara Set Is What One Should Have In Their Ethnic Wardrobe

    By
    |

    After receiving loads of love from fans for her brilliant performance in her debut film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has become a busy bee. She has a lot of films in her kitty including Dostana 2, where she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. But before she starts the shooting of the film, the actress recently jetted off to Amritsar with the film's director Collin D'Cunha to seek blessings. The actress seemed temple-ready as she was spotted inan ivory sharara set at the airport. Janhvi looked beyond beautiful in her ethnic look. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a pretty ivory sharara set. Her sharara set consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved mid-length kurti, which was accentuated by black dotted patterns and red-golden embellished border. The sleeves of her kurti were exaggerated with double-layered circular flounce, which gave her attire a stylish touch. She teamed it with matching sharara and draped a beautiful sky blue-hued dupatta, which featured golden border. The actress completed her look with pink juttis. She accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic drop earrings and a black wrist band.

    On the makeup front, she opted for minimal base and softly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and hotpink lip tint spruced up her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely pretty in her ivory sharara set. What do you think about her attire? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
