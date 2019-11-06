Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Gown And She Plays With The Idea Of Putting Nail Lacquer Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to flaunt a gown. Well, she looked pretty but apart from her gown, we felt her accessory game was also strong. The makeup was meticulously done too. So, let's take a look at her attire and look.

So, styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi Kapoor had a photoshoot in a purple gown. The attire was strapless with structured and textured bodice and overlapping details. Janhvi's outfit was pretty bold and was marked by a thigh-high side slit. The Dhadak actress pulled off her Alina Anwar ensemble confidently and she teamed her attire with light glittering heels by Sophia Webster, which went well with her number.

Speaking about her jewellery, Janhvi notched up her look with minimal necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Her jewellery pieces were chic and trendy. Her rings were from Outhouse but her necklaces and bracelets were from Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani and Swarovski. Janhvi's makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. Also, she only painted some of her nails neon yellow and left the remaining ones untouched - well some fresh trend lessons here. The actress completed her look with messy ponytail.

So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.