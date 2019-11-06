Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Neon Yellow Nail Paint In Her Lastest Post And We Are Hooked! Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Doesn't matter if you have a full of a face full of make-up, a funky hairdo or you are wearing a shimmery attire, a neon nail paint always attract your attention. And such was the case when Jahnvi wore a stunning neon yellow nail paint in her latest Instagram post.

Janhvi wore a strapless solid purple dress with a plunging neckline in the post. Her make-up was the usual subtle smokey eye look that accentuated her eyes. The full-coverage based topped off with flushed cheeks made up for a fresh and dewy look. She finished off the look with a nude lipstick. And then she imbibed the world's newly found love for neon shades with her nails.

Her nails were a perfect contrast to her purple dress. Neons have been in trend lately. With various make-up brands coming up with lipsticks and eyeshadows in neon shades, this has truly been one of the major beauty trends this year. And why wouldn't it? Neon shades make a powerful statement. It is not a shade you can tone down. It is out there.

So, what is it you can take away from this look of Janhvi's? That you don't need to be OTT to make a statement. A touch as simple as a neon nail paint to the look can make it distinctive and impeccable.