Giorgia Andriani Looks Like A Celestial Queen In Her Crown-Like Hairdo But Her Nail Paint Steals The Limelight oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Italian actress and model Giorgia Andriani left everyone stunned with her sizzling dance moves in her recent remake song Roop Tera Mastana. Not just her dance moves made our heart skip a beat but it was also her killer looks, from which we couldn't take our eyes off! On Instagram too, the actress keeps mesmerising her fans with her different stunning looks, sometimes with her dazzling hairdos and sometimes with her sharp makeup. However, it's her latest picture that took internet on fire. In the picture, Giorgia was seen nailing a braided crown-like hairdo and looking no less than a celestial queen. Her hairstyle definitely left many jaws drop but it was also her colourful nail paint that grabbed all our attention. So, in this article, we have deeply talked about her hairstyle, make-up, and nail paint. Take a look.

So, Giorgia Andriani sported a very unique and creative hairdo that looked like a crown on her head. Actually, she left all her long layered tresses loose with side-partition and she made use of extensions to create this dazzling hairdo on the top of her head. To give it a crown-type structure, first the base was made in a circular form with two braids. On the top of the base, three braids were placed in a standing oval form- first braid on the left, second braid on the right, and third braid in the middle, connecting the other two braids all together. That's how her dramatic and big hairdo was created by Farzaanah Vollenhoven Desouza. The actress also made use of orange-pearls detailed head accessory to adorn her eye-popping hairdo.

Coming to her make-up, keeping the base glam and beautiful, Giorgia sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were well filled and defined. She applied black kohl on her waterline, a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line, light colour eye shadow was blended all over her crease and lids, and she completed her eye makeup look with a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. The actress blushed up the apple of her cheeks and wrapped up her makeup with a pink lipstick, applied on the upper and lower part of her lips. Giorgia's make-up was amazingly done by Nazneen Khan. However, it was her beautiful nails that were the center of attraction as she painted each of them with different colours. The diva opted for orange, red, light-blue, yellow, and pink nail paint and looked absolutely wow.

Pic Credits: Girogia Andriani's Instagram