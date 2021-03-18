Kriti Sanon Or Janhvi Kapoor, Whose Neon Dress Would You Like To Add To Your Spring Fashion Wardrobe? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With spring just around the corner, it's time to upgrade your fashion wardrobe with bright colours. Talking about bright colours, well, a staple colour to always have in your spring closet is neon. Be it a dress or a top or a shrug, you can always rely on a neon coloured outfit to help you in elevating your fashion game during such lovely season. In case, you are still looking for an ideal neon dress, we have Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Janhi Kapoor for inspiration. Recently, both the actresses were spotted sporting pretty neon dresses at different events and shelling out major goals. While Kriti stunned in a classy midi, Janhvi slayed in a party-perfect number. So, let us take a close look at their dress and pick our favourite one.

Kriti Sanon In A Neon Midi Dress

Kriti Sanon was dressed to slay in a sleeveless one-shoulder neon green midi dress and looked super stunning in it. It was a bodycon dress, which was accentuated by sharp pleats at the front as well as at the back. She teamed her sophisticated dress with a pair of black and white striped heels, that upped her look. The Adipurush actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and rings and painted her nails white. She let loose her side-parted layered wavy tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and coral pink lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Neon Mini Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a strapless neon silk dress worth INR 2.74 lakhs approximately. It was a mini dress with overlap detailing below waist. Her dress also featured a floor-length long panel, that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Good Luck Jerry actress teamed her dress with a pair of pointed shimmery pumps from Christian Louboutin. She notched up her look with minimal jewellery and wrapped her look with no makeup make-up look marked by light eyeshadow, a tint of soft blush, and pale pink lipstick. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about this neon dress of Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor? Whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.