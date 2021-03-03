Kriti Sanon Makes Denim On Denim Look Super Stylish With Her Jacket And Jumpsuit Combo Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kriti Sanon has got a unique style and her amazing personality is just like a cherry on the top as whatever outfit she dons, be it ethnic or western, she literally owns it. And that's how she has become the major fashion inspiration for all the young beautiful ladies in the town. Whenever the actress steps out in her fashionable best, she never fails to catch the attention of the people and the paparazzi. Recently, Kriti was spotted outside a salon in Juhu and got clicked in her denim attire. The Bachchan Pandey actress sported a denim-on-denim look and made it look super stylish with jacket and jumpsuit combo. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Kriti Sanon was snapped flaunting denim-on-denim look and looking stylish as always. She wore a short body-hugging denim jumpsuit, which featured zip detailing and side pockets. The Bhediya actress teamed her jumpsuit with pulled-up sleeves classic-collar crop denim jacket that was accentuated by stylish cuts and pockets. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and accessorised her look with rings. Kriti also carried a white handbag that matched with her shoes and went well with her look.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Properly filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Luka Chuppi actress let loose her mid-parted blonde highlighted and wavy tresses and looked gorgeous as ever. The classic black sunglasses added cool quotient to her look.

We really liked this denim-on-denim look of Kriti Sanon and it's perfect for casual outings. What do you think about this attire of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.