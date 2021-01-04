Airport Fashion: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan And Others Make Heads Turn In Their Chic Outfits

Kriti Sanon In A Lavender Tracksuit Kriti Sanon sported a lavender-hued three-piece tracksuit and looked super stunning. Her suit consisted of a U-neckline crop top, full-sleeved open-front jacket, and high-waist comfy pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and upped her look with a blue-hued wrist-watch. She let loose her mid-parted blonde layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Adapting to the new normal, she wore a black mask.

Kartik Aaryan In Denim-on-Denim Attire Kartik Aaryan showed off his style at the airport by flaunting denim-on-denim look. He donned a full-sleeved classic-collar blue denim jacket and teamed it with low-waist blue denim jeans. The actor layered his jacket with a full-sleeved red and black checked shirt and plain white T-shirt. He completed his look with white shoes and upped his look with stylish sunglasses. With long hair and black mask, he rounded out his avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor In Skin Tracksuit And Khushi Kapoor In Jacket, Top And Joggers Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport with sister, Khushi Kapoor and they both gave us comfy fashion goals. Janhvi was decked up in skin-hued tracksuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved crew-neck crop top and matching high-waist bottoms. She completed her look with black shoes, a black sling bag, and a black mask. The actress let loose her side-parted long highlighted curls and went for minimal eye make-up look. On the other hand, Khushi donned a sleeveless plain white tee and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket. She teamed her tee and jacket with high-waist grey-hued comfy joggers and completed her look with white shoes. The diva carried a golden sling bag and wrapped up her look with a black mask. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

Sidharth Shukla In Orange Sweater And Shehnaaz Gill In Pink Sweater Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in a full-sleeved high-neck knitted orange sweater that featured stylish cut-outs. He teamed his cool sweater with black jeans and completed his look with a pair of brown loafers. With short hair, moustache, and half-beard, the actor elevated his look. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was dressed to slay in a full-sleeved baby-pink knitted sweater and teamed it up with white hot pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and opted for a matching pink mask. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In White Separates And Ishaan Khatter In Printed Shirt Ananya Panday sported white separates, which consisted of a half-sleeved crew-neck white printed tee and high-waist white capri. She matched her outfit with stylish pair of white shoes and a plain white mask. The actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with minimal make-up. Ananya carried a lovely printed big handbag that matched with Ishaan's outfit. Ishaan Khatter donned a half-sleeved buttoned-down grey-hued silk shirt, which was accentuated by intricate prints. He teamed his cool shirt with peach-hued comfy bottoms and completed his look with black, grey, and orange-hued stylish sports shoes. The curly hair, black reflectors, and chain neckpiece upped his look and he carried a black backpack.